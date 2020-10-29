Kardashian family supports Kanye West’s campaign

Kanye West featured the children of the Kardashian family in promoting the Yeezy Christian Academy school.

Kanye West is launching his latest effort. The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to share a promotional video for what appears to be a new school called Yeezy Christian Academy.

In the video, a group of young children, including their daughter and Kim Kardashian West’s, North, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s two oldest children, Mason and Penelope, share messages of hope.

“Dear future, we still believe in you,” say the children. “We believe in our families. In our future, we will listen. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let us lead with love. Our future awaits us!”

Kanye West causes controversy on social networks

Through his social networks Kanye West has been promoting new school on Twitter recently, sharing videos of a man in a mask playing music with the caption, “A little joy Monday morning at YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY”, in early this week.

He also shared a video of children singing along to the piano before focusing the camera on himself with his daughter, North, sitting on his shoulders.

The school uniforms are matching blue shirts that say “YCA” in black letters and blue pants. Students seem to enjoy the outdoors and gardens while learning in blue classrooms with chalk drawings on the walls.

DEAR FUTURE, I STILL BELIEVE IN YOU YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY pic.twitter.com/GIlTHSCLJU — ye (@kanyewest) October 29, 2020

The rapper first announced the Yeezy Christian Academy in a tweet in September, sharing that the five “fundamental pillars” of the school were “faith, music, communication, collaboration and creativity.”

No details have been shared on whether the school that Kanye West is promoting will be open to the public or if it is a fully certified institution of learning.



