KARD Prepares Its Comeback Despite The Problems Of Your Company

KARD fans are concerned about the situation at DSP Media, KARD is preparing his comeback. Know all the information.KARD is a mixed K-pop group, made up of 4 members, 2 girls: Somin and Jiwoo, and two boys: J.Seph, BM, the group gained great popularity for their musical style and record productions.

The group of the company DSP Media debuted in the world of the Korean music industry with the song ‘On NaNa’, the official MV of the track so far has more than 36 million views on the YouTube platform.

From that moment, they caught the attention of the international public for the chemistry and dynamics that the group manages, as well as the charismatic personalities of each of the members of KARD.

KARD fans are concerned that the mixed K-pop group’s agency is going through financial difficulties due to the pandemic plaguing the world with the COVID-19 virus.

On July 10, BM made a broadcast on VLive to share time with their fans, the idol interacted with his followers and talked a little about the future plans of KARD and his bandmates.

Matthew Kim, BM’s real name, revealed that DSP Media is going through some difficulties due to the worldwide situation of COVID-19, the entertainment company continues to plan new activities to return to normality.

BM spoke in English and a bit in Korean during the video and excited netizens by sharing that preparations for KARD’s upcoming comeback project were ready, he mentioned that he and his teammates were focused on making new music.

KARD continues as a group, they will not separate, nor do they plan to dissolve due to the problems of their company, they are only rumors.



