Karate Kid comes to consoles as beat’em up

The upcoming Netflix series based on the popular film saga, Cobra Kai, will receive its own action video game from GameMill Entertainment.

GameMill Entertainment has announced Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues, a new beat’em up-style action video game for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch that will hit stores on October 27, 2020. Thus, this new title Based on the YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai, which will also soon premiere on Netflix, it expands the plot of this new television adaptation and delves into the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence more than 30 years later.

Fight with 8 characters from the two rival dojo

Thus, taking the basis of the new Karate Kid series, Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues invites us to take part in the eternal struggle between the two classic rivals of the martial arts cinema of the 80s such as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. , although this time through its two dojo and its different students, that is, Johnny’s Cobra Kai dojo and Daniel’s Miyagi-Do dojo, each with their own philosophy and fighting style.

So much so, that we will have the opportunity to control up to 8 characters from both martial arts schools and improve their unique skills, up to a total of 40 different ones. In addition, to enjoy the true ending, we will have to complete the campaign controlling both dojos through 28 different missions in which we will face classic enemies from the series and the film, with a cooperative option to 2 in local mode.

As a detail for fans, the game features the original voices of the actors, with William Zabka as Johnny and Ralph Macchio as Daniel, as well as other actors and actresses; And as if that weren’t enough, the soundtrack is provided by the creators of Cobra Kai. Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on October 27.

Recently, GameMill Entertainment revived another eighties franchise with a new video game based on the G.I. Joe with Operation Blackout, a hero shooter with PvE and PvP options.



