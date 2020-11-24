Kara Zor-El’s Story May End With Her Death

Much of the concern stems from the fact that Kara doesn’t have the best luck with endings in the comics and there is a sense that as part of the original Arrowverse’s founding Trinity, she deserves a considerable sendoff just like Arrow.

The decision to end the series at the end of Supergirl season 6 of the Arrowverse came in September 2020, shortly after star Melissa Benoist announced the birth of her first child.

This has led to speculation that Kara Zor-El could die in the final episode of Supergirl, just as Arrow ended with the death of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) after he sacrificed himself to build a new Arrowverse multiverse.

Supergirl has already caused Kara’s death multiple times and Kara’s death is hinted at as a possible consequence of the 2018 Elseworlds event. Killing Kara would now lack the thematic impact of her sacrifice, as Oliver Queen did.

Likewise, for her to die to save Superman, as she does in the original Supergirl stories, would also be a bad look, given the character’s long history of being subverted to make Superman look better.

It seems likely that if Kara does not receive a hero’s death, she will continue to appear throughout the Arrowverse, as long as it is needed and as long as Melissa Benoist is free for a cameo as Supergirl.



