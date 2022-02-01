Kanye West’s Statement to Upset NFT Fans: No to NFTs!

NFT is considered one of the most interesting digital assets of recent years. Most artists in painting, music and photography are turning to NFT today. We’ve seen Kanye West before in the crypto world. A coin called Coinye was issued using the name of Kanye West. However, due to trademark infringement, this cryptocurrency was removed from the market with a court decision. Kanye West’s cold stance against the crypto world continues on NFTs.

Famous Rapper Declared War on NFTs

In the post he shared on Instagram, Kanye West declared war on NFTs and stated that he would not buy the Bored Ape NFT. West also demanded that fans stop asking him to produce NFTs, in a statement Monday. The famous rapper added that he focuses more on the real world. Kanye West’s Instagram post includes the following statements:

“Don’t ask me to do NFT. I don’t see myself in that field. I produce music and projects in the real world.”

NFT Fans Vs NFT Skeptics

In 2021, celebrities like Neymar, Eminem and Jake Paul made a lot of money from NFT. Despite this, billionaire and former presidential candidate Kanye West opposes cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Kanye West joins the list of NFT skeptics, which includes Keanu Reeves. Keanu Reeves, in an interview for Matrix Resurrections, emphasizes that NFTs are unreliable.

The growing popularity of the crypto market and the proliferation of NFTs doesn’t seem to change Kanye West’s mind. It is estimated that the famous rapper will continue to work on real products in the real world until he changes his mind. Kanye West’s album Donda 2 is scheduled to be released on February 22. Meanwhile, NFT fans and Kanye’s followers are wondering how famous rapper Kanye West was able to stay so far from this market.