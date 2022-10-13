Kanye West’s multibillion-dollar business has faced another blow

Music records, Yeezy sales and scandals — Kanye West really knows how to surpass himself in all three aspects. Rapper No Child Left Behind conquered the music charts with each release. Now he has turned into a fashion mogul. With a unique sense of style and a brand worth billions of dollars, West plans to pursue a solo career in the fashion world. After the huge success of his shoreline, Ye was going to collaborate with GAP to release a clothing line.

The Grammy Music Awards winner rapper even claimed that he is the only person on the planet who can save a fashion brand. However, after his recent performance at Paris Fashion Week, Ye was subjected to a negative reaction. But this time it’s not just Kanye West’s usual ordeal; it’s putting his business at risk.

Kanye West offends not only feelings, but also his own brand

The singer and his eccentric behavior are notorious. Whether it’s interrupting award speeches, ruthlessly silencing their name in a song, or shadowing them on Twitter, Ye is no stranger to the game. However, when the singer insulted his own community, the real hell began. Kanye West, a father of four, was sharply criticized for wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week, as well as for supporting his daughter at a basketball game.

Puzzled by the criticism, Ye didn’t stop there and decided to give us another hit this month. The rapper used hateful language against Jews in a now-deleted Twitter post. All this has now led to JP Morgan, which financed Yeezy LLC, severing relations with the artist and giving Ye time until November to find another bank. They did not indicate any reasons why they are breaking off relations with the brand, but a note is enough for the wise.

After his derogatory tweets, Kanye West was blocked from most of his social media accounts. In light of these tweets, Van Lathan, who took part in Ye’s controversial interview on TMZ in 2018, said that this is not news for the rapper.

People close to him claim that the outbreak on social networks was caused by an episode with a psychiatrist. However, Lathan said he heard him say the same thing in 2018. Twitter, Instagram, and now JP Morgan Chase are breaking off relations with Kanye West. In addition, Candice Owens, who defended West in all his anti-Semitic episodes, was the first to report this on Twitter.