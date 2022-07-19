Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Amber Rose is not surprised by the divorce from Kim Kardashian

Amber Rose suspected that Kanye West’s marriage to The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian would end in divorce. Amber had already dated Kanye for two years before he fell in love with Kim in 2012. Despite their difficult history, Amber showed her support for Kim and Kanye’s relationship. Amber once quarreled with Kanye and Kim after he condemned her with a remark that many considered shameful.

It was 2015, and Kanye and Kim were newly married newlyweds, madly in love a year after they got married. Kanye appeared in an interview with The Breakfast Club, where he said he had to take “30 showers” after breaking up with Amber in 2010. The model reacted to Kanye by referring to Kim’s infamous 2007 sex video with Ray J. Events broke out when Amber announced her past sexual exploits with Kanye. A year later, Kim and Amber took a selfie together to confirm that the petty feud had come to an end.

Given Amber’s past with Kim and Kanye, she was definitely asked to share her thoughts about their divorce. The Slutwalk creator appeared on Raquel Harper’s It’s Tricky podcast and said “of course” that she foresaw the approaching divorce of Kim and Kanye. “I always hope for the best for them,” Amber said. “I’ve never had any bad feelings like ‘I hope they get divorced’ or ‘He gets his day.’ Although she noted that she has “problems and feelings” with Kanye’s behavior during their two-year relationship, Amber said she did not dislike him and Kim.Raquel noted the irony in the fact that Kim and Amber have the same birthday, and said that Amber can “understand” why the Twins in Kanye can’t connect with Kim’s Scales.

In addition to having the same birthday, Amber says that she and Kim are two very different people who have different backgrounds. “I grew up in poverty in Philadelphia, I had to hustle and struggle,” Amber said, before noting how “privileged” Kim grew up in Los Angeles. Kim and Amber are divorced. Kim is divorced three times, and Amber divorced rapper Wiz Khalifa once. Amber shared her first reaction to Kim and Kanye’s divorce. “When they finally got divorced, I thought, ‘Mmm,'” she said with a casual shrug, before adding how ‘happy’ Kim seems to be with Pete Davidson right now. Kanye dated Amber from 2008 to 2010. She was next to him at the 2009 party. VMA, when he shamefully interrupted Taylor Swift’s speech.

Kanye spent almost a decade with Kim after they started dating in 2012, and Kim filed for divorce in 2021. The Kardashian star enjoyed her solitude, but happily broke up with Pete. After Kim and Pete were officially declared unmarried for the second time, they are still strong. Kanye has dated different models. But he seems to be traveling alone, adjusting to life as a parent with his ex-wife. Apparently, Amber had foreseen all this.