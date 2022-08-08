Kanye West wrote: “Skit is Dead” after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up

Kanye West entered the chat. Shortly after Kim Kardashian broke up with Pete Davidson, the 45-year-old rapper showed up to celebrate the breakup.

The ups and downs of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West over the years

On Monday, August 8, the Yeezy designer shared a photo of the New York Times cover layout via Instagram with the headline “Skeet Davidson died at the age of 28.” West did not add any additional comments in the caption, but several of his fans were quick to express their support.

Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 5, that the 41-year-old CEO of Skims and the 28-year-old comedian have separated after less than one year of living together. “They broke up peacefully this week,” a source said at the time.

The beauty mogul and the Saturday Night Live graduate were first linked in October 2021 after Kardashian hosted a series of NBC sketches. A month later, the couple confirmed their status when they were spotted holding hands in California. They officially announced their romance on Instagram in March after heated arguments with West, who often despised Davidson and made countless attempts to win back the Kardashians.

Every time Kanye West condemned Pete Davidson because of his relationship with Kim Kardashian

“KEEP YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE, MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM, BECAUSE THERE’S A SKET HIDING IN EVERY DIRTY ALLEY, WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR KIDS,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in February. “I WISH MY WIFE WAS WITH ME AND OUR KIDS SITTING ON THE 50 YARD LINE, @kimkardashian ALWAYS REMEMBER THE WEST WAS YOUR BIGGEST W.”

The “Stronger” rapper has four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3—from Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage. Earlier this year, Kardashian responded to West’s “constant attacks” on both her and Davidson.

“Divorce is difficult enough for our children, and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly only causes even more pain to everyone,” she wrote in her Instagram story in February, adding that she “wanted nothing but a healthy life.” and supportive parental relationships” with the artist “Gold Digger”. “This is what’s best for our kids, and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible at every turn.”

Everything Kim and Her Family Said about Pete in the Kardashians

She continued: “I want to settle all the issues concerning our children in private, and hopefully he will finally be able to answer the third lawyer he has had over the past year to resolve any issues peacefully.”

A month later, a judge declared the California native legally unmarried and restored her surname. On the eve of their breakup, Davidson noted that he was not embarrassed by the increased attention to his relationship with the “Kardashian Family” alum.

“I don’t mind. I know what this is connected with,” he said in July in the program “From heart to Heart.” “I fully understand this because everything I do is painful. If that’s all you have to deal with, then whatever.”

A source later told us that the selfish author and West had made positive progress in their relationship with their parents. “They are very polite to each other and they don’t have any problems right now,” an insider noted earlier this month. “They both treat each other with mutual respect.”