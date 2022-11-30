Kanye West, Who Recently Lost Millions Due to Adidas, Now Has to Pay a Six-Figure Sum to His Kim Kardashian and Children After The Recent News of His Divorce From His Ex-Wife.

After a long struggle, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have finally settled their divorce. Kim Kardashian first filed for divorce from Ye on February 14, 2021. The singer basically refused to cooperate and initially missed court dates, and he was given one last chance to appear in court. But he decided to settle things the night before he was supposed to be overthrown.

The couple married for the first time in 2014. This will be Kardashian’s third divorce and her longest marriage. They had different opinions on everything from political views and finances to ways of raising children, which led to a split. After a long battle, the duo came to an agreement. Here are the details.

Details of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Divorce Settlement

On Monday, West and Kardashian finally came to an agreement on divorce. According to the agreement, Ye will pay $200,000 a month for the maintenance of his four children. In addition to the child’s maintenance costs, the costs of the child’s education, safety and other activities will also be divided in half by the parents. If any disputes arise in the future about this, they will have to resolve them peacefully or provide a solution to a third party. As for compensation or spousal support, there are none. The couple does not expect anything from each other. As for the property, it will be divided according to the terms of the marriage contract.

Although the babies will stay with their mother 80% of the time. However, getting to this point was not easy. For months after the SKIMS owner filed for divorce, the Gold Digger singer tried to get her back, but failing, he also started digging her up on social media. The artist wanted their children North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago to study at his Donda Academy.

Ye also leaked screenshots of chats with the Kardashians and disagreed with the fact that their daughter North West appears on social networks. It got to the point that the couple stopped communicating directly for a while. Although they could be seen chatting at their children's school events together.