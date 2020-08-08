Kanye West “wants donations” for presidential campaign

Kanye West ‘asks for donations’ for the presidential campaign while bidding for the White House.

Rapper Kanye West, the husband of Kim Kardashian, hopes people will dig deep to help him become the 46th president of the United States.

Does Kanye West ask fans to donate?

Kim Kardashian’s rapper husband continues his run for the White House and is said to be asking his followers to help him become the 46th president of the United States.

TMZ says the father of four is toying with Democrats and Republicans while laying out his position on a number of issues.

Kanye, 43, calls his platform ‘Creating a Culture of Life’ and requests contributions of between $ 20 and $ 1,000.

One of its positions is: “Restore the faith and rekindle our constitutional commitment to the freedom of religion and the free exercise of faith, demonstrated by restoring prayer in the classroom including the spiritual foundations.”

The cornerstone of his campaign is freedom of religion, which for him includes his anti-abortion stance, a position that targets Republican voters.

Kanye caused a stir at his presidential rally when he confessed that he and Kim had considered aborting their eldest daughter, North, during the first months of pregnancy.

His comments are said to have left Kim devastated.

Kanye also said that her father wanted to abort her, further explaining why she is against giving people the option.

The rapper also plays with the Democrats by promising to reduce household debt and student loan debt.

It also hopes to restructure the education system by opening it up to “populations at risk and vulnerable.”

When it comes to policing, Kanye promoted policies that “treat all Americans equally, regardless of race, color or ethnicity.”

Kanye also promises to protect the environment by promoting clean air and water, as well as renewable energy.

Once again, targeting Republican voters, Kanye promises to “put the best interest of Americans first.”

He has also pledged to “maintain a strong national defense.”

The US site says Kanye’s policies highlight how he is targeting voters on both sides.

Kanye has insisted that he is in this to win, responding to claims that he is only running to hurt Joe Biden’s chances of becoming the next president.



