Kanye West took aim at Justin Bieber after wife Hayley spoke out in support of Fashion Magazine editor

Kanye West caused a storm of indignation at the Paris Fashion Show on Monday when he appeared in a White Lives Matter T-shirt. The controversial T-shirt has caused many surprise and criticism from the fashion industry. Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson was one of them who found the design unpleasant.

Naturally, West attacked her. He uploaded her photos to his Instagram, which have now been deleted, and mocked her. In the end, Gigi Hadid expressed her opinion to the rapper, calling him a “bully” and a “joker.” Following her, Haley Bieber also expressed support for the 30-year-old editor. However, Ye didn’t take it well, and now he’s dragged Justin Bieber and John Legend into his latest social media tirade.

Kanye West asks Justin Bieber to keep Haley under Control

Hailey Bieber recently turned to her Instagram stories to show her support for her dear friend Karefa-Johnson after the bullying she faced from the producer. Obviously, the rapper Donda was not going to sit still. So he went on a rant on social media where he talked directly to Justin Bieber to get his wife and keep her under control. He also made sure to attract his longtime friend John Legend, with whom he had quarrels.

The two friends broke up after Legend allegedly did not support his presidential campaign.

Just a few hours before this long post, he posted a screenshot of E! An online article about Haley defending the editor. He sarcastically asked Justin if he was canceled after this incident and let him know if so.

This isn’t the first time Kanye West has lashed out at others. Earlier, he shared screenshots with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and even attacked his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The time and actions of the rapper will show what will happen next after the fashion show.