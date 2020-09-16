Kanye West toilet over Grammy award

The world-famous singer Kanye West put his Grammy award on the toilet and toilet. West says “Believe me, I won’t stop!” shared with the note.

Famous rapper Kanye West put the Grammy award on the toilet and rested on it. It is estimated that West, who had a great reaction after this image, made his toilet to protest.

Kanye West posted a video on his Instagram account of toileting after the Grammy award. “Believe me, I won’t stop!” West said in the video of her toileting over the Grammy award. shared with the note. The video that West shared was greeted by users as “disgusting”. West also stated that he is not sorry that he released the video.

PROTEST

Kanye West recently said that African-Americans don’t get a fair share of the pie. Kanye West cited the NBA and music world as an example by stating that they are used in companies run by white people. Kanye West had called out to the NBA and the world of music, “Let’s stop together.”



