Kanye West Tells The Truth About Kim Kardashian’s Robbery In Paris And About His Mental Health During The Show

Kanye West has established himself as a person who has no problems expressing his opinion when he sees fit. The Grammy winner is known for talking about his achievements and finding “unconventional” ways to promote new content. However, West also does not shy away from discussing the worst moments he has experienced in his life. He recently did the same during a fashion show where he reflected on the time when his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris. At the same time, he also explained how this event affected his mental health at that time.

The Yeezy Season 9 fashion show took place on Monday, October 3, as part of Paris Fashion Week, and Kanye West found time to speak to the visitors. Entertainment Industry Tycoon (via E! News) admitted that his wife was robbed in the same week six years ago. Reflecting on the robbery, he also turned to his former manager Scooter Braun for how he apparently reacted when West told him about the incident:

My wife was robbed right here in Paris at the time. Then I told my then manager Scooter Braun that I just wanted to go to Japan. I just needed a break. He said, “No, you need to make more money, so we need to play the second part of the tour.” And this tour lasted four days, and I ended up in the hospital.

During Paris Fashion Week 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint while she was in an apartment. It is reported that five robbers dressed as policemen threatened the concierge of the building to gain access to the star’s room. They eventually made off with $10 million worth of jewelry, while the SKIMS founder remained tied up in her bathtub with duct tape. Around the same time, the program “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” was about a robbery, and this experience changed the Kardashians themselves.

Kanye West was in the middle of his Saint Pablo tour when an unpleasant incident occurred. Although he was in New York at the time, he left in the middle of the show to be with his wife, and a month later it was announced that the remainder of the tour would be cancelled. The trial was eventually interrupted because West was hospitalized with temporary psychosis caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation. As the musician said during a recent Yeezy show, his decision to cancel the tour is what he is still being scolded for.:

Every time I do something great, someone remembers that moment for the rest of my life. This is the last brand. People feel they have the right to come up to my face and call me crazy. As if it doesn’t hurt my feelings. Or that you don’t have to be crazy to change the world.

The performer of “All of the Lights” spoke about his mental health, and there has been a lot of discussion around this over the years. The situation seems to have reached a climax in 2020, when Ye applied for the US presidency and shared messages on social networks about the state of his relationship with his then-wife. At that time, Kardashian asked people to be sensitive, especially since her ex-husband suffers from bipolar disorder. In recent months, the rapper has hit the headlines for berating his wife’s family on social media. He also declared “civil war” on Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who extended an olive branch to the West through alleged leaked messages.

If there’s one thing we can take away from Kanye West’s comments during this year’s Fashion Week, it’s that he will continue to be open with his fans and remain himself no matter what. At the same time, all we can do is wish him all the best and hope that he will come to terms with some aspects of his life and that his actions will not negatively affect those who are in his orbit.

One thing you probably won’t see is an appearance in new episodes of The Kardashians, who release new episodes to Hulu subscription holders every Friday as part of the TV program for 2022.