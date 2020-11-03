Kanye West stirred his choice in controversy after WASTE

Kanye West revealed that he voted for himself in the 2020 U.S. elections and admitted that it is his first time voting.

Kanye West has confirmed that he voted for himself in the 2020 US presidential election. The 43-year-old rapper first announced his intention to run for president in 2015 and has now cast his vote in what is considered the longest-running election. important in American history.

hitmaker Touch The Sky spent over $ 3 million to appear on the ballot, and today, he took to Twitter to praise himself.

Kanye revealed that it was the first time in his life that he had voted in a presidential election.

In an effusive post about himself, he wrote: “God is so good.

“Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the president of the United States.” And he is someone I really trust … in me. ”

Following his announcement, fans gathered to share their thoughts with many furious that Kanye ‘wasted’ their vote.

“Well, it was a huge loss of vote. I shouldn’t have bothered, friend, ”one Twitter user enraged.

“What a way to waste a vote, Kanye. You’re not even on the run! “another fumed.

“Oh dear sir. I just have no words for this man. Perhaps idiot!” Repeated a third. Meanwhile, others praised the proud father of four for casting his first presidential vote.

“Good man Kanye. At least you voted for someone you can trust as you say ”, encouraged a fan.

“You voted for the best candidate in my opinion, man!” another agreed.

Artists speak out against Kanye West’s candidacy

Kanye’s vote comes after Friends star Jennifer Aniston urged her followers on social media to refrain from voting for the rapper.

The Four Five Seconds hitmaker was said to be furious and “shocked” after Jennifer, 51, took to social media to criticize the star.

When Jen cast her vote by mail, she pleaded with Americans not to vote for Kanye because “he’s not funny,” which reportedly left the rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian very unimpressed.

A source told Heat magazine: “It surprised them both, and the more they think about it, the angrier they get. They say Jen can’t get away with making fun of Kanye in such a rude and contemptuous way, and they’ve already started thinking about how to defend themselves. ”

Since then, Kanye West has insisted his campaign was not to bring down the other candidates. What do you think? Do you think he will win the presidency of the United States? Leave us your comments.

WRITE IN KANYE WEST THERE IT IS pic.twitter.com/HiJPrUIY9e — ye (@kanyewest) October 24, 2020



