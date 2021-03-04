Kanye West still wearing his wedding ring

Is Kanye West (43) still holding on to his marriage? It has been official for a few weeks: the US rapper and his wife Kim Kardashian (40) separated.

The influencer has already submitted the divorce papers and stated irreconcilable differences as the reason for this step . So far, there seems to be no prospect of reconciliation between her and the musician. Even so, Kanye hasn’t taken off his wedding ring yet …

Kanye recently ran in front of the lens of some paparazzi, The Sun reports. In addition to his broad grin, the ring on his finger caught the eye of their snapshots. It is not clear whether he just wears the piece of jewelry out of habit or whether he wants to show that he has not yet given up the relationship. Kim had been spotted in Los Angeles a few days earlier – and, unlike the musician, had neither worn her wedding ring nor her engagement ring on the evening city trip.

For Kanye , the current times are anything but easy – an insider told People : “He’s scared and very sad. He knows the marriage is over and there is nothing that can be done right now.” The informant knows that he knew it would turn out that way – but it doesn’t make it any easier for him.