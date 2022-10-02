Kanye West Still Hoping for a Comeback with Kim Kardashian

He just doesn’t lose hope. Kanye West (45) and Kim Kardashian (41) broke up more than a year ago. The beauty from the Kardashian family even has a new partner: Pete Davidson (28). But the love lasted only a few months — they say that the age difference between them is too great. Once Kim is single again, Kanye seems to see his chance.

“Kanye has not given up hope of getting back together with Kim. Kanye understands that nothing can happen now or in the near future, but he knows that no matter what, they will always be in each other’s lives,” the source shared. Hollywood life with. But although he wants them to mend their relationship, the source explained that they have changed compared to what it was before: “It’s just not what it was before. it went “so true because he admittedly took Kim for granted at times.”

Despite the many controversial posts on social media, the source stressed that the rapper never intended to harm her. “He never wanted to hurt her or hurt her in any way, and he would give it all back if he could. His friends have been telling him that the public attacks have to stop, and he’s definitely working on it,” the insider said before adding : “There will always be love for Kim in his heart, and in the end he just wants her to be happy.”