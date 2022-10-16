Kanye West Started New Controversy With Comments About The Death Of George Floyd

Kanye West caused another controversy after commenting on the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, was killed in an altercation with a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020.

Shortly after Floyd’s altercation with the police, disturbing footage emerged showing him being held to the ground by Derek Chauvin, who put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Despite Floyd’s constant pleas that he couldn’t breathe, Chauvin continued to put pressure on Floyd’s neck. Lack of oxygen caused brain damage, heart failure, and eventually death.

In April 2021, Chauvin was found guilty of Floyd’s murder and sentenced to 21 years in prison

Now, in a new appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, West claimed Floyd died of “fentanyl,” and said the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

West made the comments while discussing Candice Owens’ documentary “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of the BLM.”

“They hit him with fentanyl, if you look, the guys knew it wasn’t even around his neck,” West said.

He went on to compare Floyd to designer Virgil Abloh, who died of cancer last November before attacking the “Jewish media” that he claims “blocked” him.

“Tell me, could you at least somehow conduct this interview? Maw (Maverick Carter) didn’t even show my interview, they blocked me, the Jewish media blocked me. This shit is burning, right? I’m on fire, I’m on fire,” he said just days after his social media accounts were restricted after he made a series of anti—Semitic comments.

Kanye West says George Floyd passed away because of fentanyl and that the cop’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that” pic.twitter.com/sVKy3VK35O — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 16, 2022

He also reached out to JP Morgan Chase after they reportedly broke off relations with him following anti-Semitic comments he made on social media as well as elsewhere.

“I invested $140 million in JP Morgan and they treated me like shit, so if JP Morgan Chase treats me like that, then how they treat the rest of you, I’m outraged, people want to calm down, I’m not breaking the law,” he continued on the show.

This came after a tumultuous few weeks that began when West wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week show. Then he took part in a controversial interview on Fox News.

West has faced serious backlash from the likes of Jaden Smith and Sean “Diddy” Combs, as well as front men of Supreme and Vogue, unhappy with his antics at Paris Fashion Week.

After that, Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and Diane Wilson reacted to his anti-Semitic comments, as well as Jack Antonoff, John Legend, David Schwimmer, Congressman from New York Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.