Kanye West shares a video with North and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West showed the world that things in his family have already improved.

History is full of geniuses who were also believed to have some kind of mental health problems. Tesla, Albert Einstein and even Andy Warhol have been the subject of intense study as people try to determine whether they were mentally ill or fit somewhere on the autism spectrum.

Now, it is certain that for years to come, people will continue to argue about Kanye West regarding the things he has said, as well as the things he has accomplished throughout his life.

Kanye West has been nominated for a 69 Grammy award and has won 21 times. In addition to his music and visual art, Kanye is a prolific artist and earned a scholarship to attend the American Academy of Art in Chicago.

Since he made progress with his mental health diagnosis, he claims he is bipolar, the public has put him under the microscope, where everything he says and does is now dissected. Whether that matters, in the long run, remains to be seen.

People still analyze the greatness of Nikola Tesla, his writings, his thoughts and wonder if some form of other intelligence propelled them. It seems like Kanye West is in good company.

Although Kanye West has many visions, dreams and plans, he has made it very clear that nothing is above his role as father and husband of businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian. The couple have been married since May 24, 2014, it is Kim’s third marriage and Kanye’s first.

Did Kim and Kanye give each other another chance?

Divorce rumors have surrounded the couple since Kanye began speaking out during his 2020 presidential run. Now, reports say the couple is spending time alone with their children in an attempt to resolve their issues and ultimately, save your marriage.

In a video that Kanye West shared on his official Twitter account on Friday, the couple appears to be having a fun, relaxed and wonderful time in the company of their firstborn North West. You can check out the video that Kanye West shared with his Twitter followers below.

The images could show that Kardashian and West are trying to solve their problems that were so notorious a few days ago, however, Kanye’s presidential race may still be a problem for the couple.What do you think of Kanye West’s presidential candidacy? Do you think Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage can survive this?



