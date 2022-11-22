Kanye West sells hoodies at a real low price after breaking off relations with Adidas, Balenciaga and GAP

Kanye West, who will participate in the presidential campaign, wants to be an example of equality. The singer made an empire out of his fashion business and became one of the few unsportsmanlike people successfully promoting sporting goods. He was a versatile person: from a musician to an internship at Fendi at a young age.

His two worlds often collided because of his thought process. While the self-made billionaire’s music was mostly focused on capitalism, his fashion brands were dedicated to luxury and expensive products. West wanted to sell products at a lower price, and this, along with his controversial remarks, led to his break with brands. Now he has opened his own stores to sell goods at incredibly low prices.

After breaking up with brands, Kanye West explains the idea of his clothing line

Kanye West wants fashion to be accessible to everyone. An entrepreneur who lost his billionaire status due to a negative reaction presented a video to promote fashionable clothes at affordable prices. According to the source, the artist said he sells Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap hoodies for $20. These are stocks since he parted ways with fashion companies. The rapper shared a video of his store in Los Angeles, where you can see how employees sew, design and work with the material.

The clothes that can be seen in the video also have West’s “E24” marking. Explaining how he cut 100 hoodies from fashion brands, he revealed the reason for the $20 price. “We have to make sure that everyone gets the same level of cuts, the same level of food, the same level of water, the same level of education,” the rapper shared.

The designer promoted his new venture, saying, “We are engineering opportunities,” and wants to look to the future and move away from the past. West also presented the operator with one of the jackets of his own design, correcting him about the new name E. None of the fashion brands with which he broke off has yet commented on West’s new venture.

