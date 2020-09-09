Kanye West Says “I’m Not Crazy” When He Speaks

Kanye West opened up about the stigmas surrounding mental disorders including his bipolarity

Kanye West wants to show everyone that he is “not crazy” after his recent mental health problems and scandals. In other words, the rapper won’t allow all the stigma that comes with mental health issues to “define” who he really is as a person.

In fact, Kanye West emphasized that he is someone with “courage” and vowed to prove it during a new interview with Nick Cannon on the equally controversial host’s podcast.

As you may know, Kanye West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and now he’s opening up about the kind of image he might have in some people’s eyes.

Kanye West overcomes several emotional crises

Kanye West wants to show that just because he has a mental illness does not mean that he is “crazy.” But he mentioned someone in particular who he wants to prove that to, not just the fans, but his former friend Jay Z as well!

“So I’m thinking people call me crazy, so I’m going to show them, I’m even going to show my older brother that I’m not crazy. I’m going to show Jay-Z, I’m, you know, I’m going to show him that , you know, that my value, that you could be diagnosed and that people could point fingers at you, and you could still be a citizen and you could still have courage, ”said Kanye West.

The 43-year-old rapper continued the discussion by mentioning a number of different mental disorders that people can have and emphasizing that he will never allow his own struggle to keep him from being himself or doing what he is passionate about.

“I didn’t let the stigma define who I was, so the funny thing is I say, boom. It’s going to be, you know, they’re going to see that, you know, ‘I ate, I ate all my veggies,’ and then I cried for my daughter and they told me ‘he’s crazy again.’ Let me tell you, it’s like forgetting value and money like that because I thought if I became a billionaire, that would help me overcome the stigma. ‘

Later, Kanye West compared his friends encouraging him to take his medication and “avoiding it” to how black people would be treated “a hundred years ago.”

