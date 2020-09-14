Kanye West says he found a “fake” employee on his payroll

Kanye West has again generated controversy on his social networks by teaching that he allegedly has a “fake” employee in his businesses.

Kanye West knows how to grab fans’ attention, and his latest bizarre tweet has his millions of followers scratching their heads. The “Jesus Walks” rapper tweeted something that appears to be a screenshot of someone’s social media profile, minus a photo with the name “Lauran Greenfield, Music Consultant” written on it.

West, accompanied the image with the caption: “Has anyone heard of this person? I just found a fake employee on my payroll!”

It’s unclear how and where he got the name from or if a person with that name actually exists, or if ‘Lauran’ is a misspelling of ‘Lauren’, but the tweet has certainly baffled fans.

Has anyone ever heard of this person ? I just found a fake employee on my payroll!!! pic.twitter.com/MzKQ3EF2Ki — ye (@kanyewest) September 14, 2020

Unsurprisingly, legions of fans responded to the tweet, writing, “Yes, good morning Kanye.” While another added: “Yes, that’s me, but keep getting the money please xoxo.”

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen also quickly responded with a gif of her laughing and hiding at an awards ceremony.

According to Newsweek, there is a prominent photographer and filmmaker named Lauren Greenfield whose work has been published in numerous magazines, including Vanity Fair and New York Times Magazine.

A 2018 New York Times profile of Greenfield describes her as “America’s foremost visual chronicler of plutocracy, and one who hopes to join its ranks.” In 1992, Greenfield filmed Kim Kardashian, then 12, for a feature film, according to W Magazine.

Is Kanye West still trying to get attention?

This latest bizarre tweet comes as the rapper’s presidential bid ran into another hurdle when her appeal to get back on the Wisconsin ballot was rejected by a judge after she only missed the filing deadline by seconds.

West’s campaign sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission over its decision that the star could not appear on the state’s ballot because she did not submit her nomination papers by 5 p.m. on August 4. Your documents were delivered 14 seconds too late.

A prominent Trump supporter, West is running as a member of the Birthday Party with vice presidential candidate Michelle Tidball. Democrats have said he is acting as a Republican-backed spoof candidate to steal votes from Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

West was also in trouble with actress Kirsten Dunst after he used a photo of her in his campaign materials without her permission last month. “What is the message here and why am I part of it?” The 38-year-old Fargo actress responded on Twitter. Do you think Kanye West could get many votes in his candidacy?



