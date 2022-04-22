Kanye West Says “Family Is In Danger” When “Dad’s Not Home” on Pusha T Collab

Another scream? Kanye West mentioned his family in a new song with Pusha T — and seemed to mention his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“Born in a manger, the son of a stranger,” 44-year-old designer Yeezy raps in the song “Dreamin of the Past”, released on Friday, April 22. “When Dad is not at home, the family is in danger.”

The rapper “Stronger” openly spoke about his separation from the 41-year-old founder of Skims, as she filed for divorce in February 2021. West also stated that he is unhappy with the custody arrangement he made with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. The former spouses share North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

Last month, the “Heartless” musician shared a long-deleted photo of North’s backpack, which she decorated with enamel pins with the faces of her parents. “It was on my daughter’s backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week,” the Chicago native wrote on Instagram at the time. “That’s why I care so much about my family, I’m determined to protect my family at all costs. As the priest of my house, don’t worry, the Northern God is still alive.

However, the Hulu personality didn’t have that. “Please stop this story, you were here this morning to pick up the kids for school,” she replied in a comment on Instagram.

West also wasn’t shy about expressing his disapproval of Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson. The reality TV star and the 28-year-old comedian first met in October 2021 after the beauty mogul hosted Saturday night live for the first time.

Earlier this year, the “King of Staten Island” star found himself at the center of a western musical drama when the artist released a video for “Eazy” from The Game. In the first version of the video, an animated West kidnaps, beheads and burns Davidson. The clip debuted on the same day the judge announced that Kardashian is officially single.

In the second version of the video, a blurry cartoon version of the Guy Code graduate is beaten up in a hoodie with the inscription “Skit”, as West nicknamed him. The song also had the lines: “God saved me from this accident/Just so I could kick Pete Davidson’s ass.”

A few days later, the Recording Academy announced that West was banned from performing at the Grammy ceremony, which took place on April 3. The decision was made after the “famous” artist hit the headlines for verbally attacking Trevor Noah in an Instagram post that contained racial slurs.

The 38-year-old Daily Show host noted at the time that he did not support the Academy’s decision to ban West from attending the ceremony. “I told Kanye’s lawyer not to cancel Kanye,” he tweeted in March.