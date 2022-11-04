Kanye West Returns to Twitter, Says He Is Undergoing “Verbal Starvation” And a “30-day Purification” From Alcohol, Sex And Porn.

Returning to Twitter less than a month after he was banned for anti-Semitic remarks, West also targeted a personal trainer, expressed support for Kyrie Irving, made statements about Shaq and hinted at a “love speech” about Scooter Braun.

Returning to Twitter, Kanye West announced that he was undergoing a month-long “cleansing” and “verbal fasting”, during which he would abstain from sex, pornography and alcohol.

The rapper, officially known as Ye, returned to Twitter on November 3, a little less than a month after he was banned for anti-Semitic threats on the platform; in a tweet posted on October 7, he wrote that “he will participate in the third [so in the original] murder against the Jewish PEOPLE.”

Among the many tweets he sent, West shared a handwritten note that said, “I accept a 30-day clean-up. Verbal post. Non-alcoholic. No adult movies. There is no sexual intercourse. In God we praise. Amen. But my Twitter is still on fire.”

In the caption to the note , he wrote: “I haven’t spoken to anyone for a month.”

I’m not talking to nooobody for a month pic.twitter.com/g1JYFmCGEo — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Within hours of that post, West shared other tweets, including one that reads: “You can’t be an anti-Semite when you know you’re a Semite.” Elsewhere, he claimed that he was “mentally misdiagnosed and nearly went crazy on drugs to make me a driven celebrity with good behavior.”

West made the claim in a series of tweets aimed at personal trainer Harley Pasternak. West shared a series of text messages sent by a man named Harley, who seems to be threatening the rapper with placement in a hospital.

The first text reads: “I’m going to help you in one of several ways… Firstly, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation [so in the original], but you don’t use swear words, and everything that is discussed is based on facts, and not on some nonsense that your stupid friend told you or that you saw on Twitter.

— The second option: I put you back in the hospital, where they treat all the shit out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. A date with the kids won’t be the same anymore.”

Next to the screenshot, West wrote in the caption: “By now it should be obvious that I was raised to stand up for my truth, regardless of the consequences. So I’ll say it again [,] I was misdiagnosed mentally and almost driven crazy by drugs to make me a driven celebrity with good behavior.”

What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity pic.twitter.com/3kRuxoLcts — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, West continued to claim that he had been threatened, writing: “I was told that if I revealed the truth about bad business practices, everything would be taken away from me. Including my black kids. And everyone brought whiteness [sic] to the public by Emmett Tilling [sic] from Ye. But GOD put something on my heart so that I would not retreat [so in the original].”

He then hinted that the threat from “Harley” was motivated by racism, believing that “this is how a Hollywood coach talks to a much more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”

Since then, Pasternak’s recent posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts have been inundated with user comments about E-posts and accusations, to which Pasternak has not yet responded or commented.

I was told that if I expose the truth of the bad business practices everything is gonna be taken from me Including my black children And everyone has bore whiteness to the public Emmett Tilling of Ye But GOD has put something on my heart not to backdown pic.twitter.com/HiKnVuAOls — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain Mind you This is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line pic.twitter.com/iywzCiAViJ — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2022

Other tweets posted by West included photos and greetings of professional basketball player Kyrie Irving, who was disqualified by the Brooklyn Nets on November 3 for sharing an anti-Semitic film and has since apologized. “This [sic] is not hate,” West wrote in the caption to the Nets’ press release about the decision to suspend Irving. “We are love, God is love.”

You also made statements about Shaquille O’Neal, who, according to him, was in a clever deal with businessman Jamie Salter. Shaq responded to West by saying, “Trust me, you don’t know me like this. Take care of your business.”

Shaq is in business with Jamie Salter Jaimie first said he’s 50/50 with David Beckham and 50/50 with Shaq I said “Jamie . . . There’s no such thing as 50/50 in business . . . Who has the extra 1 percent for the control and voting rights” pic.twitter.com/M36WhsMFf1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Ye ended his tweet by hinting that he would fall for Scooter Braun’s manager tomorrow. “I promise it will be all love speeches,” he wrote, sharing a photo of Brown and his ex-wife Yael Cohen.

I’m a bit sleepy but tomorrow…. : ))) I promise it will be allll love speech guys I promise pic.twitter.com/sHn1O2YK8v — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2022

Yesterday it was reported that West paid compensation to his former employee after they claimed that the rapper used anti-Semitic statements in the workplace. According to documents obtained by NBC, six other people who have worked with West or seen him professionally over the past five years also claimed to have heard him praise Hitler or talk about conspiracy theories related to Jews.

Three of these people claimed to have heard West’s anti-Semitic tirade during an interview at TMZ headquarters in 2018. That interview made headlines last month after a former TMZ employee, Van Lathan, claimed that West had praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during his appearance at the tabloid’s Main office.