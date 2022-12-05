Kanye West Returns to Instagram, Calling Elon Musk a “Genetic Hybrid”

Kanye West has reappeared on Instagram after his Twitter account was blocked again, and hinted that Elon Musk is a clone.

Last week, West tweeted an image of a swastika inside the star of David, leading to his third Twitter ban in less than two months. Parler also came out to confirm that West’s buyout of the company was closed.

Now the rapper has returned to Instagram to share an excerpt of text in which he suggests that Twitter boss Musk may be a clone.

“Am I the only one who thinks Elon might be half Chinese?” West wrote. “Have you ever seen his childhood photos? Take a Chinese genius and pair him with a supermodel from South Africa, and we get Elon.

“I say Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Ilons, and he’s the first genetic hybrid that caught on… Well, let’s not forget about Obama.”

In the caption to the post, he added: “On Jay Z’s birthday, the future president of the United States uses Mark Zuckerberg’s platform to provoke a massive investigation of Elon Musk’s childhood photos in the middle of Balenciagagate. I call it the theory of everything. The problem is solved. thank God. ”

Then, on Twitter, Musk responded to a comment on the post, in which he said that he took West’s statement “as a compliment.”

Posting the exchange on his Instagram, West added: “It was meant as a compliment, my friend is now Obama, on the other hand….”.

Meanwhile, the rapper’s main subreddit is overflowing with posts condemning West for his recent comments praising Nazism, as well as memes glorifying rival artists (mostly Taylor Swift) and facts about the Holocaust.

The new developments came after West’s interview on Infowars — a talk show hosted by far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones — where he openly praised Adolf Hitler and defended the actions of the Nazis. Among the many inflammatory statements he made was the statement that “we must stop constantly condemning the Nazis,” and the false statement that there was no Holocaust.

The rapper recently faced a serious backlash after a series of anti-Semitic remarks, wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “White Lives Matter” and false statements about the death of George Floyd.

During an appearance on Infowars last week (December 1) with Jones along with white nationalist Nick Fuentes, Jones told West: “You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonized.” The rapper replied, “Well, I also see the good in Hitler.

“Jews… I love everyone, and the Jewish people are not going to tell me: “You can love us, and you can love what we do to you with contracts, and you can love what we promote with pornography,” but this guy who invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud, that this person has ever done something good, and I’m done with it.”