Kanye West Returned to Instagram to Roast Pete Davidson over Kim Kardashian Breakup

Instagram grabs Kanye West took a step back from social media after some of his attacks on Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson went megavirus, but now that that relationship is over, the rapper has returned to Instagram to, of course, dance on his rival’s grave. Without any context or explanation, West posted a screenshot of the New York Times front page with the headline “Skeet Davidson died at age 28.” The photoshopped image also made Kid Kadi much more subtle.

The post was very well received by fans. In the first hour, it gained more than a million likes and is still spreading at a mega-viral pace. Check out the insert of the Instagram post below…

It’s no secret that Kanye West and Pete Davidson had more problems after the now former SNL star started dating Kim Kardashian after her breakup. The rapper released a diss track, posted private text messages between them, and even dropped a photoshopped Marvel image declaring civil war on his ex-wife Davidson and other people he was unhappy with, including Kid Cudi.

Kid Cudi, obviously, also got a little overreacted in this new post. If you look carefully at the bottom of the sheet, it says in small print: “Kid Cudi was going to play at the funeral, but was afraid of bottle throwers.” The two had been feuding for some time because of Cady’s ongoing friendship with Pete Davidson. West reportedly removed it from a track they were working on together and included it in the aforementioned Civil War poster. The feud was so public that many fans even chose someone’s side, as a result of which bottles were thrown at Kid Cady in Rolling Loud Miami.

It’s unclear what the former Kim Kardashian thinks about West’s return to Instagram, but she reportedly didn’t like his original social media posts and found them tedious. Obviously, the above post will cause more headlines than its share, but given that their divorce continues to drag on, I’m not sure it can even qualify as a key issue.