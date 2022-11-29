Kanye West Refused an Interview After Being Accused of Anti-Semitic Views

Kanye West refused an interview yesterday (November 28) after he was challenged because of his anti-Semitic views.

According to Consequence, the rapper recorded a conversation for Tim Pool’s Timcast podcast with alternative right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

The discussion began with Poole asking Ye about his recent meeting with Donald Trump, but the “DONDA” artist quickly said he needed to “get to the bottom of this anti-Semitic statement.”

He is said to have then launched into rambling rants, accusing Gap, Adidas, Vogue, Trump and Barack Obama of participating in a Jewish-led conspiracy to end his career. When Poole rebuffed West, the rapper threatened to stop the interview.

West said: “I feel like it’s a setup… I’m going to leave the show if I have to say that “you can’t say the Jews did it” when every sane person knows that Jon Stewart knows what happened to me and they went too far.”

Soon after, Ye compared himself to Martin Luther King Jr. “Since the press and financial sources scold me with a hose every day, I just stand there,” he explained.

“When I found out that they were trying to put me in jail, it seemed to me that a dog bit my hand, and I almost shed tears. Almost. But I went through it calmly anyway.”

In response, Poole admitted to West that “they were extremely unfair,” which led Ye to ask who he meant by “they… we can’t say who they are?”. Poole said he was referring to the “corporate press” before Fuentes intervened to defend West.

Then the rapper took off his headphones and left the studio. You can watch the conversation in the video above.

Recently, Ye has faced a serious backlash after a number of anti-Semitic remarks, wearing a T-shirt with the inscription “White Lives Matter” and making false statements about the death of George Floyd.

In addition, it was alleged that he praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with TMZ in 2018 (it is said that the conversation in question was edited before it was published).

Trump recently called West a “seriously concerned person” after their dinner together at the former US president’s estate in Florida.

Both men are running for the White House in 2024, and West confirmed his candidacy last week. He originally ran for president in 2020, but conceded his campaign after gaining 50,000 votes, promising to make a second chance in the race in 2024.