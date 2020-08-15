Kanye West recreates her trial with Taylor Swift

Kanye West has again attacked Taylor Swift, but this time on social networks and with a hint that many captured.

Rapper Kanye West apparently did a subtle digging on Taylor Swift during her latest tweet storm, more than 10 years after their feud began. Nobody likes tweet storms as much as Kanye West, 43, and the rapper apparently attacked Taylor Swift, 30, during her last post.

He took to the social media platform on August 14 and released a number of unrelated tweets, including one that seemed to dig into his “bad blood” and Kim Kardashian’s with the “Cardigan” singer.

“I’m not going to use a snake emoji because you know why … I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis,” Kanye captioned a photo of a snake that appeared to have been taken at his ranch. Wyoming.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s feud

Taylor and Kanye have a history dating back to 2009, but the dispute came to a head in 2016 when Kim referred to Taylor as a “snake” after claiming that Kanye never consulted her about the controversial lyrics to her song “Famous. “.

The song included the lyrics: “I feel like Taylor and I could still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous. “The 30-year-old immediately criticized the song, disagreeing with the fact that she was called” that bitch, “and has always maintained that Kanye never warned her about the use of that word.

Months later, Kim leaked a snippet of Taylor and Kanye’s conversation on Snapchat, prompting massive social media attacks on the pop singer, which she said forced her into hiding for nearly a year.

However, new evidence was presented in March 2020, which appeared to prove that Taylor was telling the truth in their longstanding dispute over the song. An alleged new video has been leaked, showing Taylor and Kanye’s entire conversation on the track.

“Well, is he going to be cruel?” Taylor could be heard asking on the other end of the line. Kanye continues to share only the first part of the lyrics, in which he originally joked, “Taylor Swift could owe me sex.”

Kanye then asked the “Betty” singer to debut the song on her own Twitter account, but she told Kanye that she would make the song “less cool” if she shared it.

“People are waiting for me to do something dumb or stupid or dumb,” she could be heard saying through the other end of the phone, explaining that she liked the fact that the song wasn’t “bad” and that she wasn’t calling it a “female dog”.

Although Taylor has not yet responded to the hints that Kanye sent her on social networks, the singer has already dedicated various songs to the rapper, such as the song “Look What You Made Me Do” and “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things ”, both from the Reputation album. Do you think Kanye just wants to cause controversy with his past fight with Swift?



