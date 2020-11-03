Kanye West promises shelter and food to all if he wins

Rapper Kanye West says he has the ability to provide housing and end hunger if he is elected president of the United States.

Kanye West has vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” should he be elected the 46th president of the United States in tonight’s elections (November 3).

The rapper’s only chance of taking office in the White House in 2020 is if he is voted for a substantial written campaign after he was removed from the ballot in multiple states.

Yet despite facing an uphill battle in his bid to become President of the United States, West continues his campaign by posting several videos and messages outlining his vision for the future of America.

During the early hours of this morning, the star tweeted: “We will cure hunger. There are people sleeping in the parking lots. ”

We will cure hunger — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

There are people sleeping in parking lots — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

In a follow-up post, West said, “We as a people will be cured. We will ensure [sic] the welfare of others. “

We as a people will heal. We will insure the well being of each other — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

He added: “I was talking to someone who told me his life story and he used to be homeless. We must and will cure homelessness and hunger. We have the capacity as a species. ”

I was just speaking with someone that told me their life story and they used to be homeless We must and will cure homelessness and hunger We have the capability as a species — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

“I hear people say … This person is great and this person is not great … People are great … Man has never invented anything as amazing as a real person, but sometimes we value the objects we create above life itself, “declared the rapper.

So many of us need so much less than we have especially when so many of us are in need — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

I hear people say … this person is cool and this person is not cool… people are cool… man has never invented anything as awesome as a an actual person but sometimes we value the objects we create over life itself — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

Kanye West claims his calling is to be the next leader

Last week (October 30), West ran a two-page ad in the New York Times seeking a “better America.”

“Dear future, I still believe in you,” he wrote in the open letter. “We still believe in you.” In his imagined future, the rapper added “let’s HEAL” and “hold everyone accountable for love.”

The rapper also shared a campaign video titled “We Will Heal”, which was comprised of clips from his recent interview with Joe Rogan.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he told the host. “I think my vocation is to be the leader of the free world.” Do you think there are people who do vote for Kanye West? Do you think the rapper would make a good political leader? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



