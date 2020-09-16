Kanye West pissing on the Grammy Award

A very questionable protest that of rapper Kanye West against the music industry. The rapper, now reported for some time as crazy, has posted a scandal video where he pees on one of his many Grammy Awards won.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

A totally disrespectful behavior if we consider that Kanye West with this “evil” music industry has made a lot of money. We are talking about a rapper and producer who was all about an alternative act or a street artist.

Who knows what other moment of madness has triggered this moment, perhaps the desire to be seen and attract attention to himself for his next recording project?

Sure, strong criticism could be launched against the music industry, but perhaps this is the worst way to protest and have the chance to really change things.



