Kanye West missed the Grammys 2022 after he was banned from performing due to the drama with Trevor Noah

Staying at home! Kanye West missed the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony after he was banned from performing during the show.

Despite going missing at the live event, 44-year-old West took home two trophies for best melodic rap performance and Best Rap song before the show officially began on Sunday, April 3. Later, he was noticeably absent from the red carpet and was not noticed. anywhere in the audience when a musician went on stage behind a musician, including Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and Lil Nas X.

The Yeezy designer was excluded from the musical line-up due to his recent Instagram activity, which included racist insults against Trevor Noah, a source told us at the time. (West also criticized his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson online.)

The 38-year-old Daily Show host, who hosts the Grammy Awards ceremony live from Las Vegas, became the target of West’s attacks on social media last month.

Noah caught the rapper’s attention after he hosted a nearly 10-minute segment of his talk show in March about West’s treatment of the 41-year-old Kardashian during their divorce. The late-night host pointed out the warning signs of an abusive relationship, talking about the artist and his harsh comments about the Skims founder in recent months. He also spoke about West’s history of mental health issues.

“What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful and richest women in the world who can’t get her ex to stop texting her, stop chasing her, stop bothering her,” Noah said during the show. “Just think about it for a moment. Think about how strong Kim Kardashian is, and she can’t let that happen. …If she can’t avoid it, what chance do normal women have?”

The “famous” musician reacted to the comments of the author of Born a Crime by sharing a screenshot of an Internet search on March 16. He used a racist insult several times in his Instagram caption. The harmful comment led to West being banned from the social media platform for 24 hours.

Despite the controversy, on March 20, Noah stated that he disagreed with the Grammy decision to end West’s show.

“I said Kanye’s lawyer doesn’t cancel Kanye,” the comedian tweeted at the time.

Noah wasn’t the only celebrity who disagreed with the Recording Academy’s choice of West. Sunny Hostin, for example, expressed her opinion on this in the March issue of The View.

“I believe in a culture of consequences,” the 53—year-old TV presenter said at the time. “I don’t believe in a cancellation culture.”