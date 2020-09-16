Kanye West made an “offensive” post

Kanye West broke Twitter’s rules and did something called “doxxing,” since he posted the phone number of one of Forbes’s top editors.

A Twitter post from Kanye West was deleted after the rapper tweeted the phone number that belongs to one of the major magazine publishers, Forbes.

The act of posting someone else’s private information without permission, known as “doxxing,” is considered a violation of Twitter policies. The tweet was public for nearly 30 minutes Wednesday afternoon before it was removed for violating Twitter rules.

Before the post was removed, a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider that the tweet had been “referred” to the company’s moderation team for “review.”

The tweet in question appears to show the phone number of Forbes’s chief content officer. West encourages his fans to “call a white supremacist” and provides the iPhone contact information that belongs to a “Randall Forbes”.

The tweet garnered more than 17,000 retweets before being deleted just before 2 p.m. According to Twitter’s private information policy, users who violate this rule for the first time must delete the offending tweet and will not be able to do so “temporarily” from their account.

Could Twitter delete Kanye West’s account?

After the first offense, Twitter says it will permanently suspend the user who breaks the rules. Offline, West has been busy preparing his risky bet to become president of the United States, a campaign that has cost him nearly $ 6 million of his own money in just the first month.

Twitter’s actions against West make the rapper the second US presidential candidate, behind Donald Trump, to have a social media post removed for rule violations, as noted by political journalist Ben Jacobs on Twitter .

Yet this tweet from West is just one of dozens he posted online Wednesday afternoon. West also shared photos of pages from his recording contract with a major music label, as well as a video that appears to show someone peeing on a Grammy award. Do you think they should close Kanye’s account permanently?



