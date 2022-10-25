Kanye West Is Reportedly No Longer Signed to Def Jam

Kanye West is no longer signed to the Def Jam label.

This is reported by The New York Times with reference to an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music — an imprint of Def Jam — is no longer affiliated.

The rapper and entrepreneur’s contract with his long-time record company expired with the release of his 2021 album “DONDA”. It is not known whether the stated expiration is related to Ye’s recent comments, which were criticized as anti-Semitic, or to his “White Lives Matter” prank, which caused a significant negative reaction.

A representative of Def Jam declined to comment to The New York Times, and the publication added that West did not respond to questions sent to one of his representatives.

Ye’s G.O.O.D. company, founded in 2004. Music releases music by artists such as Pusha T, Big Sean and John legend.

The news followed Kim Kardashian accusing her ex-husband of a series of anti-Semitic comments.

The reality TV star and businesswoman wrote on social media: “Hate speech is never normal or excusable. I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them.”

Over the past few weeks, West has made several comments that have been condemned as anti-Semitic, which he has consistently denied as racist. Although he refused to admit that the term “anti-Semitism” exists because he claims it is “not true,” he has since offered something like an “apology” to those he offended with his comments.

Kardashian’s conviction yesterday (October 24) followed companies and organizations elsewhere that reportedly continue to sever ties with West, including his lawyer and booking agency.

West has made numerous anti-Semitic comments in recent weeks. His messages directed against the Jewish community led to his being blocked on Instagram, and then on Twitter, where he wrote that “[will] go to death against 3[sic] against the Jewish PEOPLE.”

Ye’s comments have been criticized by entertainment industry figures including David Schwimmer, John Legend, Jack Antonoff and Paul Stanley of KISS.

In another recent interview, Ye said he wanted to “embrace every Jew,” and explained that he envied some aspects of what he calls Jewish culture.