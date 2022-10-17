Kanye West is reportedly Buying Parler’s “freedom of speech Platform”

After Kanye West was recently blocked by Twitter and Instagram, now he seems to be going to buy the “freedom of speech” platform Parler.

Kanye’s agreement with Parler was announced in a press statement on the social network today (October 17).

“Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement in principle to sell Parler, the world’s pioneering irrevocable freedom of speech platform, to E (formerly known as Kanye West),” the statement said.

“Ye has become the richest black man in history thanks to music and clothing and is taking a bold stand against the recent censorship by Big Tech, using his far-reaching talents to further lead the fight to create a truly irrevocable environment.”

The company added that Ye’s participation in the company will help create “an immutable ecosystem in which all voices are welcome.”

Kanye added: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered controversial, we need to make sure we have the right to free expression.”

Since its launch in 2018, Parler has earned a mixed reputation, and after the Capitol riots in January 2021, the app was blocked from Google and Apple app stores for allowing users to create messages “inciting ongoing violence in the United States.” The app returned to the Google Play Store just last month.

The news of Kanye’s acquisition of Parler company appeared against the backdrop of several turbulent weeks for the artist, which began when he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week show. Instagram Facebook and Twitter soon after, he was suspended from Twitter and Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) after posting anti-Semitic statements on his account.

When he rejoined Twitter, Kanye tweeted that he would go to “death con[sic] 3″ against Jews.”

Since then, he has been criticized by countless famous personalities, including David Schwimmer, John Legend, Jack Antonoff and Paul Stanley of KISS.

Over the weekend, West faced a new wave of backlash after appearing on another episode of the Drink Champs podcast, where he claimed that George Floyd died of “fentanyl,” adding that the policeman’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

Now it has become known that George Floyd’s family is considering legal action against Kanye West for his comments.

Speaking about the acquisition of Kanye Parler, CEO of Parlement Technologies, the parent company of the app, George Farmer, said: “Ye is taking a groundbreaking step into the media space with freedom of speech, and you will never have to be afraid of being removed from social networks again. Once again, E proves that he is one step ahead of the traditional media narrative. It will be an honor for the Parliament to help him achieve his goals.”