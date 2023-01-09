It is reported that Kanye West visited the church amid rumors that he was “missing.”

Late last year, the controversial rapper’s former business manager Thomas St. John said he couldn’t find him for weeks to file a lawsuit, prompting fears he was missing.

Now, according to HotNewHipHop, an eagle-eyed fan has photographed West in a baseball cap and green jacket talking in church.

The identity of the person in the photo has not yet been established.

Kanye West NOT missing However eagle-eyed fans of Ye spotted the rapper at church after some time of missing rumours The Donda rapper donned a green jacket a baseball cap, and jeans, while having an conversation at the chapel #KanyeWest #kanyewest #kanyemissing #kanyewestmissing pic.twitter.com/9jC96j81is — The UFO News (@kredisi_destek) January 8, 2023

Over the past few months, West has been widely condemned by many figures in the entertainment world, as well as several political figures and organizations representing Jewish communities. He later refused an interview in which he was challenged by his anti-Semitic sentiments.

He was also recently declared “Anti-Semite of the Year” by the monitoring group StopAntisemism in response to his stream of anti-Semitic comments.

West has had his social media accounts blocked several times—his Twitter account has been blocked three times in less than two months. Most recently, he was suspended from Clubhouse after claiming that Jews were being “used by the Chinese” to control blacks, calling them “just intermediaries.”

He also lost contracts with the brands Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap, and his honorary degree from the Art Institute of Chicago was canceled.

It is reported that during the Christmas period, neo-Nazi memorabilia inspired by Kanye West appeared on the Internet, and Vice reported that some websites sell a line of products with a version of the slogan “Ye 24” — with reference to the rapper running for president of the United States. The election of 2024 is conceived as a pair of swastikas.

Other items of clothing used a logo that West claimed was created, with a swastika inside the star of David. In fact, the logo is a symbol associated with the cult of Raelitic UFOs.