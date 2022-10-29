Kanye West Is Confused: Swag King Cole Loses The Title of “richest Rapper” to This Rapper, and It’s Not Jay-Z

Kanye West, who is now simply called Ye, has recently faced a negative reaction and the consequences of his words. His anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks have undermined his entire image in the entertainment industry. The rapper is boycotted by all international fashion brands, including Adidas, Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase and Vogue.

West also lost attorney Camille Vasquez because he didn’t stop making these statements. The musician was deprived of everything that makes him a legendary Hollywood star. And so he lost the most significant title of the richest rapper in the world to another rapper, and it’s not Jay-Z.

Kanye West overthrew Diddy from the place of the richest rapper

According to information sent out by COMPLEX, Diddy took Kanye West’s place in the list of the richest hip-hop artists of 2022. Former Forbes editor Zach O’Malley reported that Jay-Z ranks first in the list of the richest musicians in the American industry with a fortune of $ 1.5 billion. Meanwhile, the Dark Fantasy singer was in second place with $250 million in line with his last year’s earnings.

However, West’s ambiguous comments changed the entire schedule, and Adidas excluded him from cooperation with Yeezy. Now he ranks third on the list after Sean Combs, known by the stage name Diddy. The 45-year-old star’s fortune reached $2 billion before he started angrily commenting on the Jewish people.

As for Diddy, his net worth is $1 billion, most of which comes from his Cîroc partnership with Diageo. His other assets include his $90 million collaboration with Revolt and DeLeón Tequila.

It seems that the fashion designer’s mighty kingdom disintegrated in a few moments, as he now stands with $400 million in assets. The termination of the partnership with Adidas was the biggest strike that led to a decrease in its equity capital. However, the singer does not seem to be remorseful about this loss, as he stated: “And I’m still alive.”

