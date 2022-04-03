Kanye West is “committed” to Co-parenting with Kim Kardashian after Pete Davidson’s Feud and Public Complaints about Co-Parenting

Still working on it. Kanye West is trying to focus on a “healthy relationship” with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper Power, 44, and Kardashian, 41, who married in 2014, have children together North, 8, Chicago, 4, Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2. The founder of KKW Beauty filed for divorce in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.

The representative’s statement came after West and Kardashian were spotted at a Senta football match on March 27. The Grammy winner even took to the field to help his little athlete warm up before sitting down with Saint’s mom and siblings to watch the game. An insider exclusively told Us that it was a “friendly” spring family outing after a dramatic winter.

The ex’s divorce became ugly when West began publicly attacking Pete Davidson, the Kardashians’ first boyfriend after their breakup, with lyrics and music videos, as well as complaining about their custody arrangements and parenting differences.

In March, the Yeezy designer shared a photo of a black backpack with three pins: alien, Kardashian and West. “It was on my daughter’s backpack when I was “allowed” to see her last week,” the father of four shared on Instagram, referring to North. “That’s why I care so much about my family, I’m determined to protect my family at all costs. As the priest of my house, don’t worry, the Northern God is still alive.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded to the post by writing: “Please stop this story, you were here this morning to take the kids to school.”

There weren’t many comments from Kardashian because, as she told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month, she’s trying to take the “high road” amid West’s rants on social media.

“I think that’s exactly who I am,” the makeup mogul explained during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “I’ve always seen such a good example in my mom’s relationship [Kris Jenner] and dads [Robert Kardashian], so I always just hope. No matter what happens, this is the father of my children. I will always protect. I always want my children to see the best of the best, no matter how hard it may be sometimes.”

In February, an insider told Us that the Skims founder was “deeply hurt” by West’s posts and was concerned that North would stumble upon his downloads.

“[Kim] is doing her best with joint custody, but there are certain things that are difficult to control,” an insider explained earlier this month. “She and Kanye don’t agree on a lot of things, which is very unfortunate, but that’s what she’s dealing with. This is a daily struggle, and she hopes that soon they will be able to become parents together.”