Kanye West inspires the organizers of Kim Kardashian’s gala concert to “cope with an unwanted visit” due to a not very pleasant appearance

Fans who regularly follow Kanye West and Kimberly Kardashian may be aware of their divorce disputes and post-feud. This tension between the former couple began in 2021, when the American socialite began dating Pete Davidson. The rapper targeted her on social media, constantly following Instagram posts. Then he publicly questioned the 42-year-old star’s parenting style and even said he wanted to protect his daughters from all this.

Although the Kardashian star kept her cool during all these harsh statements, but she told about his sarcastic comments. Kim said that the former owner of Yeezy is lying, and she can no longer tolerate these claims. Moreover, she also opposed his recent anti-Semitic statements and sided with the Jewish community. Well, the Donda 2 singer is currently on a 30-day verbal fast, but the organizers are worried about his unwanted appearance.

The head of a panicked charity Kanye West may disrupt an event in honor of Kim Kardashian

According to the latest information published by The U.S. Sun, the organizers expressed concern about Kanye West’s unannounced appearance at the Baby2Baby gala in Los Angeles. The message says they expect to “process an unwanted visit” at night.

Moreover, sources have reported that the record producer may disrupt the event, as he did earlier in Skechers. “Kanye may believe he has the best intentions to support Kim, but that’s not how the Hollywood community will take it,” the report says.

The leaders of the event are afraid that if this happens, a big drama will break out, because Kim’s friend Tyler Perry will honor her memory. Kim Kardashian was nominated for the Giving Tree Award for helping children from low-income families around the world.

Meanwhile, the more important reason for this fear is that this accident will destroy the motive of this event. In addition, it will revive the anti-Semitic controversy of Ye, since celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, a Jew, have supported this goodwill for years.

What actions will the fashion designer take this time after all the negative reaction and slander? What do you think Kanye West will do at this gala event? Share your opinion with us in the comments section.