Kanye West in a Mask Starts a Meme Festival For Twitter With His “Hitler” Remark in an Interview With Alex Jones

No one informed the fans that Kanye West was taking a break from rap to make a controversy just as quickly. Oh! we forgot that the rapper did not have the funds for this, given that he is being suspended from all major social networks. In another strange turn of events, Elon Musk, who welcomed Kanye West with open arms on his Twitter account, who now wears a shining “freedom of speech” badge, blocked the rapper’s account for inciting violence and non-compliance with the rules. You’ve added to the headlines he’s been noticeably making over the last couple of months, an interview with Alex Jones.

Kanye West's manager watching his interview pic.twitter.com/QFNCXQdXj4 — Classify 😼 (@Class) December 1, 2022

After seeing Kanye West imitating the image of Kim Kardashian Balenciaga 2021 live with the infamous comic book theorist Alex Jones, the audience understood very well that things were going badly. But in fact, it was directed to the north, praising the former fascist leader of Germany, who is responsible for the murder of sixty million Jews. However, this is not E’s first encounter with anti-Semitism. And the fans on Twitter knew only one way to deal with the situation — to make memes.

Not a Super Bowl Festival, But Kanye West Performs at Meme Fest

The rapper firmly believes that we are being silenced and manipulated. And he talked about it again in an interview. The interview went from Kanye West praising Hitler to imitating Joe Biden live in a black mask. And the audience couldn’t help but ask themselves two very important questions.

Bro already knew what was going to happen.. pic.twitter.com/KYs8pDm3pC — Dylan 📸 (@ddoubledom1) December 1, 2022

First of all, is Kanye West’s music really good enough for us to accept it? And secondly, how is the manager of the rapper No Child Left Behind going to deal with this mess? The interview, in addition to distrust, gave rise to many memes.

At this point, it’s pretty obvious that Kanye West may be out of his mind.

Many fans note that the Internet takes a mentally ill person to the extreme, calling him to live performances instead of treating him.

Especially fans of E are very concerned about the singer’s well-being. In the last couple of weeks, the rapper met with Donald Trump and claimed that the former US president shouted at him during dinner. And the rapper also launched his election campaign.

Do you think Kanye West can become president? Let us know in the comments below.