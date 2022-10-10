Kanye West has shared a new documentary “Last Week”, which shows how he plays porn with Adidas executives

Kanye West has shared a new documentary called “Last Week,” and it’s already causing controversy thanks to several clips.

The 30-minute film was uploaded to YouTube today (October 10) and filmed by videographer Niko Ballesteros.

In one video, West meets with Adidas executives and during the meeting shows them both a porn clip. “He has the same voice, doesn’t he?” You can hear the West talking. One of the executives feels awkward before telling West: “Come on, man,” and pushes West’s phone away from his face.

West can also be seen confronting executives over the fact that Adidas allegedly stole his design before leaving the meeting. NME has reached out to Adidas and West for comment.

West became an Adidas partner under the Yeezy banner at the end of 2013, and their first collection debuted in 2015. Under the terms of West’s contract with Adidas, the rapper retains full ownership of the Yeezy brand and has full creative control over products released through the brand. brand.

However, over the past year, Kanye has accused Adidas of a number of violations, including allegedly creating Yeezy Day, an annual day when the brand releases some of the most anticipated Yeezy sneakers without his personal approval. Last month, he attacked the company again, publishing a new post that tells about the death of the head of the sportswear brand Kasper Rersted.

Last week, CNBC and Hypebeast reported that its partnership with Adidas is also “under consideration.”

An Adidas statement reportedly said: “Adidas has always been committed to creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists in achieving their vision. The partnership with Adidas Yeezy is one of the most successful in the history of our industry. We are proud of our team that has worked tirelessly throughout our collaboration with [Kanye West], and the iconic products that have been created because of it.

“We also recognize that all successful partnerships are based on mutual respect and shared values. After repeated attempts to resolve the situation privately, we decided to put the partnership under review. We will continue to jointly manage the current product during this period.”

Elsewhere in the documentary, West can be seen at meetings as part of several of his creative endeavors, and he also spends time with his children. He also plays unreleased music in the film.

During one car trip, Kanye plays a previously unseen track in which he quotes Drake, Future, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo.

“You fake bitch / You don’t really like Ye, go listen to Drake, bitch / You have no idea what it takes, bitch / Go listen to Lil Baby, go listen to Future, bitch,” he reads. .

“Trying to leave feeling like a fugitive / Uncle Snoop’s voice, baby, I don’t like whores / You don’t like E, you love Moneybagg Yo / Have I already signed some of what he’s bad for/What he’s crazy for? You’re a fake bitch.”

He also plays new versions of “First Time In A Long Time” and “Sci-Fi” from “Donda 2”.

All this comes after a controversial week for West. Over the weekend (October 9), West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were blocked after posting anti-Semitic comments.

Twitter blocked West’s account on Sunday after an anti-Semitic tweet. The social media platform later deleted the tweet before blocking his account. A Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that “this account has been blocked due to a violation of Twitter policy.”

His Instagram account was also blocked after the rapper posted another anti-Semitic comment on Friday (October 7).

NBC News confirmed that the rapper was banned from using the social photo—sharing platform, and a representative of Meta, the company that owns Instagram, said that he was banned from posting messages, and the moderator removed the content due to violations of rules and recommendations.

Last week, West faced new controversy after he wore a shirt with the inscription “White lives matter” at Paris Fashion Week.

Despite the huge backlash at the moment, West later doubled down on his views, writing in his Instagram stories that the Black Lives Matter movement “was a scam,” adding, “It’s over now… welcome.” He later gave another defiant response, insisting, “They do.”

Artists such as Jaden Smith and Buzi reacted to West’s ambiguous clothes, and the family of Ahmad Arberi — a 25-year—old black man killed by three white neighbors in the United States in 2020 as a result of a racial hate crime, Kanye West said. A T-shirt with the inscription “White Lives Matter” helped “legitimize extremist behavior.”