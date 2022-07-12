Kanye West has registered the YZYSPLY trademark for retail stores

Yeezy Supply can reach a new level! Kanye West recently applied for the registration of the trademark “YZYSPLY” for retail stores, confirms Us Weekly.

On June 29, West’s Mascotte Holdings, Inc. filed an application for registration of the trademark “YZYSPLY” for “retail stores, retail store services, as well as online ordering services and online retail store services available on the global computer network,” according to documents from the U.S. Patent Service. and the Trademark Office received by us.

The document also suggests that the 45-year-old Chicago native can introduce new products, including: blazers, ski clothes, sports headbands, aprons, scarves, underwear, raincoats, baby bibs and more under his favorite label.

Currently, Yeezy Supply products are only available online on the website YeezySupply.com , as well as on resale and delivery websites.

Rapper “Power” released his first Yeezy collection in 2015, offering a selection of jackets, leggings, biker shorts and earthy dresses. The collection also includes cool Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers and lots of PVC heels that are still in fashion.

West has since expanded his brand, announcing a 10-year contract with Gap in 2020. The first batch of the hitmaker Yeezy Gap presented a pale blue unisex coat made of recycled nylon material. Only a handful of fans were able to buy outerwear, as it was sold out within a few hours.

In February, Yeezy Gap teamed up with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia to create a collection that included a hoodie, a denim jacket, jeans, T-shirts with several logos and a pair of black trousers. The cost of capsules ranged from 120 to 440 dollars.

Gvasalia told Vogue about working with West: “There is a certain urban minimalism and poetry in our aesthetics, [as well as] a desire to push the boundaries.”

He added: “I know very few people, especially of a scale like E, who really understand my work so well. He forces me to step out of my comfort zone and become a better designer. When we cooperate, we have no egoism, only a mutual desire to develop and do something new and great.”

West has long dreamed of changing the fashion world. The Grammy winner spoke about his vision in an interview with Forbes in 2019, sharing: “I’m a product specialist to the core.”

“To produce products that make people feel great joy and solve issues and problems in their lives is a problem—solving that I love to do,” he told the publication.