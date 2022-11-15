Kanye West Has Now Brought The Tragic Past of Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre Into His Latest Rant

Kanye West hasn’t been drawing attention to his music lately, but instead hit the headlines because of a number of things he said during an interview. The rapper has a number of controversial comments, some of which contain anti-Semitic rhetoric. Although West’s career was negatively affected by his feelings, he continued to double them. Most of his thoughts resulted in long rants, and in one of his last he talked about the tragic past of Michael Jordan, Dr. Dre and others.

One of the most important points that Ye has been talking about for a long time is the supposed power of Hollywood over celebrities. The musician considers himself an outcast and has repeatedly stated that he will not allow himself to succumb to any alleged control. He talked even more about this concept during an interview with The Shade Room, which was captured by Daily Loud on Twitter. The star not only stated that celebrities such as Michael Jordan and Dr. Dre are under control, but also stated that, in his opinion, their loved ones were “sacrificed” in this regard:

My mom is not here, my mom was sacrificed. Michael Jordan, what’s wrong with him? His dad, right? Bill Cosby, his son, right? Dr. Dre, his son. A lot of people go missing in Hollywood. It feels like there may be a lot of this in order to control, to injure. They want to monetize and traumatize.

None of the mentioned stars responded to the comments, although the expert shared some thoughts about the former Chicago Bull. The VLAD TV channel reacted to the fashion mogul’s assumption about the basketball icon’s father by quoting its own interview with one of those involved in the 1993 murder. You can read the answer yourself in the Instagram post below:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör VladTV (@vladtv)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Although Ye has never been shy in his expressions, the statements he has made over the past few months have been particularly harsh. He made anti-Semitic comments during the release of Drink Champs, which has since been deleted. During the same interview, West made false statements about the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s family later sued him, filing a $250 million lawsuit that could have involved political expert Candice Owens.

In addition to the lawsuit, Kanye West also lost several business ventures due to thoughts he shared about Jews. Adidas broke the agreement with him, and many others, such as Balenciaga and CAA, have done the same in recent weeks. Since then, West has stated that this resistance only confirms his point of view that the media allegedly ostracize those who do not share the views of the masses. At the same time, however, he laments the financial blows he has received, even going so far as to say that he has been “beaten half to death.”

At this point, it’s hard to say whether Michael Jordan, Dr. Dre, or others like Shaq and Charles Barkley will feel obligated to speak out about Ye’s latest series of comments. However, one thing seems certain: the Grammy winner will continue to speak out if he is approached with questions.