Kanye West Has Dued For Unauthorized Use of The Boogie Down Productions Sample in “Life Of The Party”.

Kanye West is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit over allegations that his song “Life Of The Party” contains a sample of a Boogie Down Productions track without permission.

“Life Of The Party” featuring Andre 3000 was released on West’s Stem Player device as part of the deluxe edition of his 2021 album “DONDA”. Phase One Network, the management company overseeing the Boogie Down music catalog, has since stated that the song uses elements of the 1987 hip—hop group track “South Bronx”.

The lawsuit alleges that West initially requested permission to listen to “South Bronx” in July last year, but withdrew that request in November 2021 after the two sides could not agree on the permitted use of the song. By that time, the rapper had already released “DONDA”, which appeared along with his luxurious songs in August 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, the lawsuit cites the “exact reproduction” of “Life Of The Party” of the South Bronx French horn hits, melodic figures and drum parts as evidence of infringement. The lawsuit also alleges that West and his team used “Life Of The Party” to promote both “DONDA” and Stemplayer, and asks to block further use of the song.

“By illegally including “South Bronx” in a copyright infringing track and allowing the distribution of a copyright infringing track through Stemplayer and its associated website, all defendants allowed the copyright infringing track to be widely distributed,” the court documents say.

West is named as a defendant along with the record labels G.O.O.D. Music, Universal Music Group Recordings and Def Jam Recordings, with the latter of which he signed a contract during the release of “DONDA”. Also named is Alex Klein, CEO and co-founder of Stem Player, with whom West collaborated on launching the device in 2021.”.

Kanye and Yeezy assured the KANO and STEM team that they would provide the music with “all intellectual property rights, licenses and consents.” This was important to us because STEM was created from scratch to be a more honest and exciting environment than the current music business. In STEM, creators fully own and control their work, prices, rights and distribution,” the representative said.

The South Bronx trial comes amid a host of other legal battles directed against the West in recent months. Earlier this year, he faced two lawsuits related to copyright infringement by “DONDA” on the songs “Flowers” and “Come to Life”. In July, a Los Angeles-based production company sued West over claims for unpaid royalties related to his live broadcast of “Donda 2” and his canceled performance at Coachella 2022, among other events.

Most recently, it was reported that the family of police brutality victim George Floyd was preparing a defamation lawsuit against West after he made false and inflammatory comments about Floyd’s death in an October interview.