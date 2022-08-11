Kanye West got identical tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacey: “Technically we are here forever”

Sealed with ink! Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacey have strengthened their friendship with new tattoos.

The trio unveiled their matching ink on Wednesday, August 10, with 24-year-old Lacey sharing a mirror selfie of the musicians via Instagram. In the shot, 27-year-old Uzi, 45-year-old West and Lacey stretch out their arms, demonstrating the phrase “Technically we are here forever” above the elbows.

Los Angeles tattoo artist Meza Fram was honored by posing with artists in a photo she also shared on her Instagram account. Donda’s Place—West’s organization named after his late mother Donda West—shared a close-up of the ink, which showed a phrase written in two different fonts.

West’s new addition has added to his extensive collection. Other prominent tattoos include a large dragon on his left arm and the birth dates of his mother and daughter North on his wrist. West shares 9-year-old North with former Kim Kardashian. The former couple are also parents to sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4.

The rapper “Stronger” made headlines on Monday, August 8, when he shared a fake New York Times front page via Instagram that read: “Skeet Davidson has died at the age of 28.” The message appeared after Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, August 5, that 41-year-old Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of relationship.

An insider told us that the founder of Skims was “furious” with West because of this publication. “This is another one of his outbursts, and it’s not a joke for her,” the insider said. “She doesn’t take his attacks lightly and demanded that he take them down.”

The social media post also affected 28-year-old Davidson. We have confirmed that the Bodies Bodies Bodies star decided to seek treatment in large part because of the violent messages shared by the Yeezy designer. (Prior to their breakup, West had publicly attacked the graduates of the Saturday Night Live show several times.)

Davidson and Kardashian were first linked in October 2021 after the reality star hosted an episode of the NBC sketch series. The couple confirmed their status when they were spotted holding hands in California the following month.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after almost seven years of marriage.