Kanye West explained why he is “jealous” of Jewish culture

He stated this in a new interview with Piers Morgan.

Kanye West spoke about his recent anti-Semitic statements in an interview with Piers Morgan.

West has been widely condemned for his recent series of anti-Semitic comments, which resulted in him being banned from both Instagram and Twitter. Celebrities such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman and David Schwimmer have taken to social media to speak out against him, as have politicians and other organizations such as the Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance.

Now, in a new interview, West said he wants to “embrace every Jew,” and explained that he envies some aspects of Jewish culture.

“I envy the way they don’t abort their children,” he began. “I envy the way they don’t shoot each other in the streets and then rap about it. I envy the way their families stay together. I’m jealous that they turn off their phones on a Friday night and the family gets together. I envy the way they do business together. And I want it for darker Jews, I want it for blacks. We need it.”

He further added that, in his opinion, he should pay more attention to how he expresses his opinion.

“I feel that my words require more delicacy for the frequency at which I work and the number of people I communicate with,” West continued. — And I’m taking on that responsibility right now.

Earlier this week, luxury fashion house Balenciaga severed relations with West over his recent anti-Semitic comments.

Earlier this year, the rapper teamed up with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia to launch the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga clothing line, and earlier this month he opened the Paris Fashion Week house show. However, this week (October 20), the parent company of the Kering brand informed WWD that they would no longer work with Ye.

“Balenciaga no longer has any relationship or plans for future projects related to this artist,” a Kering representative said.

According to WWD, the photo of West walking on the podium has been removed from the site.

Balenciaga is not the first company West has been involved with to break off a relationship with him. Last week, JPMorgan Chase confirmed that they “have decided to terminate the banking relationship with Yeezy, LLC and its affiliates.”

Elsewhere, Music News reports that officials from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) have written an open letter to Adidas asking them to reconsider releasing products from West’s Yeezy shoe line. They called on the sports brand to prove that they are not missing its “anti-Semitism.”

“We urge Adidas to reconsider supporting the Ye product line and issue a statement making it clear that the company and the Adidas community are absolutely intolerant of anti—Semitism,” they wrote.