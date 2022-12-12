Kanye West Expelled From Clubhouse For Anti-Semitism

Kanye West was suspended from participating in the Clubhouse social network after making anti-Semitic comments during a chat with the Wack100 music manager on the platform.

The rapper, whose name is now Ye, suggested on Saturday (December 10) that Jews are “being used by the Chinese” to control blacks, calling them “just intermediaries.”

Ye’s conversation with Wack100, who is the managing director of rappers including The Game and Blueface, was interrupted after about 56 minutes.

Clubhouse confirmed the suspension of the rapper and entrepreneur during a statement provided by The Wrap.

“Yesterday we took measures to close the conversation because it violated our rules,” the statement said. “We also suspended those who violated the rules. There is absolutely no place for harassment, hate speech or insults on our platform, as explicitly stated in our Community Principles and Terms of Service.”

West, who charged fans $20 (£16) to enter the Clubhouse Q&A, also continued his ongoing rage against Ari Emanuel, CEO of the talent management agency Endeavour, against whom he had previously written anti-Semitic comments.

In October, Ye’s Instagram was blocked again after he made anti-Semitic comments about Emanuel along with a graphic photo after the lynching of civil rights icon Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American boy who was tortured and lynched in 1955 after being accused. offend a white woman.

Elsewhere in the Clubhouse conversation, Ye discussed some of the recent controversies surrounding him, including the termination of Adidas’ cooperation with him in fashion.

As The Wrap notes, you can listen to most of the full conversation below, although there are inaccuracies in the description of the video on the YouTube channel.

The Wrap added that it was unable to reach West for comment, and Wack100 did not immediately respond to the publication’s request for comment. West has not publicly commented on the suspension from the club.

In related news last week, West was banned from Instagram again after he shared a clip for a new song called “Someday We’ll Be All Be Free.”

The song, West’s first original release since the release of “Donda 2” in February, is a sample of Donnie Hathaway’s 1973 song of the same time, which in the past was adopted as a civil rights anthem. He first performed it as a freestyle a cappella on the talk show of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones Infowars.

In an interview with Infowars, Ye denied the existence of the Holocaust, praised Hitler and denied that Hitler killed six million Jews — read more about this here.

Earlier this month, the rapper tweeted an image with a swastika inside the star of David: a move driven by Elon Musk violated the platform’s “anti-incitement to violence” policy. West’s account was blocked.

West has repeatedly denied that his comments are racist, including saying that he does not believe in the term “anti-Semitism” because he claims that it “does not correspond to reality.”

However, he later made some kind of apology in an interview with Piers Morgan, saying: “I feel sorry for the people I hurt with the death scam… I feel like I’ve caused pain and confusion.”