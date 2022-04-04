Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella 2022 Days Before Scheduled Performance

Kanye West was supposed to headline the Coachella 2022 music Festival later this month, however, a source confirmed to that the Grammy winner has decided to withdraw from the event.

The Grammy winner has not publicly confirmed the news or shared the reason for the power outage, but he was scheduled to headline Coachella in Indio, California, on April 17 and 24. E! The news reached out to representatives of Kanye and Coachella for comment. Currently, Harry Styles and Billy Ailish are still going to take the stage at the end of this month.

The festival had previously announced Ye, Harry and Billy as headliners in January, tweeting a schedule of performances along with a message that read: “HURRAH!”

In recent months, Kanye, who is in the process of divorcing Kim Kardashian, has made headlines for his online behavior, including his comments about family life and criticism of his ex’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. In fact, the “Stronger” artist was supposed to perform at the 2022 Grammys on April 3, but he was banned from taking the stage due to his social media activity, his representative confirmed to E! News from March 19.