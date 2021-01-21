Kanye West denies that his divorce is a TV show!

Kanye West has made it known he doesn’t want his divorce from Kim Kardashian to be over-publicized! We give you more details.

In 2014, and after 6 years together, the star of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and rapper Kanye West sealed their union. A pre-wedding evening at the Palace of Versailles, a ceremony at the Forte Belvedere in Florence, Italy… in short, a wedding worthy of Kim Kardashian.

Two months before saying yes to their guests, the two lovers still signed a monstrous marriage contract. The prenuptial contract thus guaranteed juicy financial compensation to the young woman in the event of separation.

Today their marriage is coming to an end. And their divorce is imminent. After months of ups and downs the couple finally decided to go their separate ways.

Fans of the popular Keeping Up With The Kardashians are about to find out the bottom line of this divorce. Indeed, the show follows the life of Kim Kardashian and her family for 20 seasons already!

We saw the two sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner grow up there. We followed the physical transformation of the father, Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner.

In fact, we have witnessed Kim’s weddings and divorces, as well as the birth of her children. Anyway, it’s only natural to expect to see her divorce from Kanye West on our screens. But this media coverage does not please the rapper at all!

KIM KARDASHIAN: HER HUSBAND ANNULED BY MEDIATIZATION OF HIS DIVORCE

When you’re a star as important as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, your life is constantly on display to the general public. All the more so when you are building a real empire through reality TV about your daily life.

So it’s for the best, but also for the worse. The new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will therefore retrace the end of their relationship with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Even if the latter does not seem delighted. It should be noted that tensions between the couple escalated last July, during Kanye West’s presidential campaign.

We remember that the latter had revealed to the general public that his wife wanted to abort her first child. The young woman then had to start seeing her lawyers at this time.

Besides, her mother, Kriss Jenner, was very supportive. The young woman still tried to save her marriage.

Indeed Kanye West and the whole family had then taken off for a vacation in the sun. But nothing helps.

The couple have been separated for several months. The rapper didn’t even spend the Christmas holidays with his kids. Today the Kardashians star made her decision. She still waits to put everything in place with her lawyers before signing the divorce papers. Case to be continued.