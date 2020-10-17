Kanye West could be in legal trouble in the UK, see why!

The rapper Kanye West generated anger and concern in the English by breaking the new rules of that region.

Kanye West was reported to the police for violating the coronavirus lockdown quarantine rules in the UK, according to a new report.

The 43-year-old rap star, and a 2020 US presidential hopeful, was spotted in London earlier this month, along with his seven-year-old daughter North West.

The father and daughter were seen attending the Bottega Veneta fashion show in the UK capital on Friday 9th October amid the current global health crisis.

The couple was also spied on at Selfridge’s, where they were showing support for Kanye’s wife and North’s mother, Kim Kardashian, at the launch of one of their products, although the reality star was not there.

While Kanye was later seen at other venues in London the next day, including a fan outside the Dorchester Hotel and then exiting a building in Queen’s Park.

The Sun claims that concerned Londoners called police about the megastar after he apparently failed to abide by the UK’s blocking rules of self-quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

The post goes on to claim that a police statement confirmed that authorities had been “aware” of “a possible violation of quarantine legislation” but that no action would be taken.

The musician is now believed to be back in the United States, where he should surely have a busy few weeks ahead of him.

Kanye West prepares for Election Day

Celebrations are imminent for his wife, Kim, who will turn 40 on Tuesday, although she has already been celebrating by stepping out of a giant cake and posing sexy on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGShj0NnqhT/?utm_source=ig_embed

On July 4, Kanye stunned fans and the political world when he announced his intention to run for president in the 2020 election.

The campaign has been somewhat chaotic: A rally in South Carolina on July 19 turned into carnage and the star burst into tears while making controversial comments about his family.

Americans will go to the polls on Tuesday, November 2, 2020, to cast their votes in the controversial political contest, where Democratic candidate Joe Biden leans to beat current Republican President Donald Trump. Do you think Kanye must have had a fine for not complying with the quarantine?



