Kanye West Calls on Jews to “Forgive Hitler” and Compared Porn to The Holocaust

Kanye West has again made a series of anti-Semitic comments in an interview, this time sitting with far-right commentator Gavin McInnes.

McInnes is best known as the founder of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist white supremacist movement that has been labeled a terrorist organization in New Zealand. He hosted West on his platform Censored.TV , posting on Monday (December 5) the first episode of the series titled “Saving Ye”. In a preview of the episode, McInnes said his goal was to “keep [West] from becoming an anti-Semite or a Nazi” and “dissuade him from the ledge.”

The full program (duration 45 minutes) is available only by paid subscription. Rolling Stone reports that this shows that West, along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who accompanied the rapper in many of his recent appearances, are making a series of offensive statements directed mainly against Jews.

As McInnes notes, the interview took place two days after West spoke on the platform of far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. During an interview with Jones for InfoWars, the rapper openly praised Adolf Hitler, claimed that Hitler “did not kill six million Jews” during the Holocaust, and defended the atrocities of Nazism. McInnes called the interview “the craziest and most punk rock thing since the Sex Pistols kicked Bill Grundy off the show.”

When asked if West considers the subsequent negative reaction detrimental to his ongoing presidential campaign, the rapper replied: “I think it’s great for a presidential campaign to have someone who is honest, understands the state of the world and is willing to listen to what the American people need.”

McInnes then pointed out that Hitler had a “pretty bad reputation,” to which West reportedly replied, “Well, who created that reputation? The Jews did it.” He then rejected the view that such a reputation was earned by Hitler authorizing the mass murder of Jews during World War II, arguing that “some of [the information about Nazi Germany] is incorrect” and that “the Holocaust is not the only Holocaust.”.

He went on to describe abortion as “the Holocaust we’re dealing with right now,” before repeating his claim that Jews “control the narrative.”

According to Rolling Stone, West said in an interview that “there is a conspiracy of Jewish lawyers, managers and everything else you can think of” who “give America porn.” It is reported that he compared the form of the media to the horrors faced by Jewish communities during World War II, calling pornography a “strangler” and a “silent killer” used to “stun us.”

West then reportedly claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was being used to “sell” pornography, which he said had “destroyed” his family, and called women producing porn “products of pedophilia.” He is said to have implored viewers to “pray for Instagram,” believing that women on the platform “show their bodies” and freeze their eggs because they “have not fulfilled the dream of a husband and children.” West then claimed that any Instagram user who likes an image of a “half-naked woman” is a “sexual predator.”

Later in the interview, McInnes asked West how he, being a hypothetical US president, would react to the question of what he was “going to do with these Jews.” It is reported that the rapper replied: “Jews should work for Christians. I would hire a Jew in a second if I knew he wasn’t a spy and I could look through his phone, follow his house and have a camera in his living room.”

West went on to say that if he is elected president in 2024, “the rules of the country will be based on the Bible.” He continued: “Jews can’t tell me who I can love and who I can’t. You can’t impose your pain on everyone else. Jewish people, forgive Hitler today.”

Shortly after West’s interview with Jones last week, he was banned from Twitter for the third time for posting an image of a swastika inside the star of David. Then he returned to Instagram, where he hinted that Elon Musk is a “genetic hybrid.”

Howard Stern later scolded West for his Hitler-praising comments, while the r/Kanye forum on Reddit was flooded with Taylor Swift memes and facts about the Holocaust, and a petition to ban him on streaming platforms eclipsed 65,000 signatures.