Kanye West Called Drake “Greatest Rapper Of All Time”

Kanye West called Drake “the greatest rapper of all time.”

The rapper and entrepreneur said in a new interview that his colleague tops the list of presenters for all time.

“Drake is the greatest rapper of all time, and I’m not apologizing for that,” Ye said on the Drink Champs podcast. He was then interrupted by the co-founder and co-host of the N.O.R.E. podcast, who raised rumors that Drake had previously had a sexual relationship with Kris Jenner, the mother of Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Ye Drake’s praise followed the pair reconciling last year after years of exchanging barbs when the duo hosted a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert.

JUST IN: Kanye West says Drake is the greatest rapper EVER‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/8rcm6u3I71 — RapTV (@Rap) October 16, 2022

West’s comments about the Canadian rap star came amid a media storm over a number of controversial statements he has made in recent weeks, including those that are anti-Semitic, fatphobic and racially sensitive.

Instagram Facebook and Instagram After a brief return to Twitter, he was blocked on the social network, as well as on Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) after a series of anti-Semitic posts. A former TMZ employee has since also claimed that the rapper once praised “Hitler and the Nazis” during an interview with the site.

Prior to his recent anti-Semitic statements, Ye denounced the Black Lives Matter movement as a “fraud” in defense of the fact that he wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt at the recent Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. He doubled the trick.

Kanye West and Candace Owens wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/eJekZ8cGhe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 3, 2022

Elsewhere last week, Lizzo appeared to respond to Ye’s comments about her weight by saying she was “doing my fat black stuff.”

In a recent interview with Fox News, West said that what he considered the promotion of obesity on social media was “demonic.” “When Lizzo loses 10 pounds and announces it, bots… on Instagram attack her weight loss, because the media want to create the idea that being overweight is a new goal, although in fact it is unhealthy,” he told host Tucker Carlson.

Ye’s behavior has led to commercial partnerships being severed or reportedly suspended, including with JPMorgan Chase bank and sportswear brand Adidas.

Since then, many artists, celebrities, politicians and organizations have publicly condemned West for his statements, including Jack Antonoff, David Schwimmer and New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Referring to Page Six after JPMorgan broke off the relationship when he was leaving a viewing in Nashville, West also said in response to the negative reaction to his anti-Semitic comments, “Hey, if you call someone out because of bad deeds, it means you’re being anti-Semitic. I am happy that I crossed the line of this idea so that we could openly talk about things like the bank’s cancellation.”

West added that he was “the richest black man in American history who invested $140 million in JPMorgan,” before ending the interview by saying he would “speak at another time.”